PRIME MINISTER DR. LUC MERCELINA WELCOMES BONAIRE’S ISLAND COUNCIL MEMBERS FOR COURTESY VISIT | Government of Sint Maarten

The Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, recently welcomed a delegation from the Island Council of Bonaire for an introductory and courtesy visit. The meeting, held at the Government Administration Building, provided an opportunity for constructive dialogue on the constitutional status and future of Bonaire.

During the discussions, both parties acknowledged the complex realities of governance and representation for small island territories within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The exchange reinforced the shared challenges faced by Caribbean territories and highlighted the importance of ongoing dialogue in shaping sustainable development pathways.

Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina expressed his appreciation for the engagement, stating:

"It was an honor to welcome the esteemed members of Bonaire’s Island Council. As island nations and territories within the Kingdom, we have unique but interconnected challenges that require careful consideration, strategic planning, and collaboration. The constitutional future of Bonaire is a matter of great significance, not just for the island itself, but for the broader Kingdom structure. Open and constructive discussions like these are crucial in ensuring that the voices of our people are heard and respected in shaping our collective future."

The Prime Minister emphasized that Sint Maarten remains committed to fostering meaningful exchanges with fellow Caribbean territories, recognizing that constitutional matters should always be approached with a deep sense of responsibility and inclusivity.

"The people of Bonaire, like all Caribbean constituents of the Kingdom, deserve a governance framework that aligns with their aspirations and development needs. I commend the Island Council for their dedication to this dialogue and look forward to continued discussions that will contribute to a stronger, more resilient Caribbean within the Kingdom," Dr. Mercelina added.

The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding of the importance of continued engagement on constitutional matters, ensuring that governance structures serve the best interests of the people.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/PRIME-MINISTER-DR-LUC-MERCELINA-WELCOMES-BONAIRE’S-ISLAND-COUNCIL-MEMBERS-FOR-COURTESY-VISIT.aspx