Prime Minister Mercelina Calls MPs behaviour “a disgrace” and lays out his agreements in Fire Department dispute | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Prime Minister Luc Mercelina described the actions of certain Members of Parliament during and after last week’s meeting on the Fire Department labor dispute, and the no-show for the continuation of said meeting on Tuesday, as “a disgrace” to St. Maarten. He also explained that government has agreed to most of the substantive issues raised by the Fire Department union, including retroactive payment and the placement process tied to the new function book.

The prime minister said the two developments, the walkout and the subsequent absence leading to no quorum, sent a damaging message locally and abroad, while undermining efforts to reach a solution. He stated that using a public-safety dispute to “play politics” harms the country and unfairly places civil servants at the center of political maneuvering. He said he believes the people of St. Maarten are waking up to realise who has heart for the country and who does not.

He also proceeded to provide details on the discussions and the issues he has already agreed with in the ongoing dispute with the Fire Department and their union.

Status of the dispute: items on the table and where agreement was reached

Prime Minister Mercelina outlined the key items under discussion with the union as follows: a covenant, the placement process, retroactive payment, the function book, the mediator, and a commitment letter that has become a point of contention regarding conversion into an agreement letter.

Covenant

The prime minister described the covenant as technical aspects within the work agreement that require discussion and agreement. He stated government had no issue addressing the covenant and moved to establish a structure where a group from the Fire Department and a group from government would negotiate together.

He added that government nonetheless agreed, as a first accommodation, to the union’s demand regarding who should represent government at the negotiating table, even though he indicated this is ordinarily a government decision.

Retroactive payment

The prime minister stated that government agreed to proceed with retroactive payment for Fire Department workers, following extensive correspondence on the matter.

Placement process and the function book

Prime Minister Mercelina detailed that the placement process is connected to the new function book, which he said was published on March 25, 2025. He explained that a function book cannot be published or become official without approval through CCSU, which includes union representation.

He clarified the timeline by noting that the function book approval process predates his tenure as prime minister, and that after taking office in May 2024, government proceeded with the crystallization that resulted in publication in March 2025. He stated that placement of workers based on the published function book requires the installation of a placement committee, alongside an objection process and objection committee for review and correction where warranted.

He further stated that he has already sent the relevant national decrees to the Governor, and that they have been ratified to enable the placement framework required for implementation.

On outstanding concerns connected to the function book, the prime minister said there had been objections to certain items during the crystallization process, and he referenced an understanding that the function book would be revisited within three years, as part of a compromise to allow publication and avoid holding up the broader process.

Mediator

Prime Minister Mercelina said government also agreed to mediation. He stated he proposed four individuals as mediator options, and communicated that the union could propose a mediator as well, with the condition that both parties agree.

He reported that a mediator was agreed upon and that the appointment was finalized in the last week of December 2025, with mediation now underway.

Commitment letter versus agreement letter, and the union’s new 48-hour demand

Prime Minister Mercelina said he has repeatedly committed in writing to the key points government agreed to, including retroactive payment, the placement process, revisiting the function book within three years, and the mediator.

He explained that the current dispute has shifted toward the union insisting that the existing commitment letter be converted into an agreement letter, while mediation has only just started. He further stated that, according to public reporting and the union’s latest positioning, the union is now requesting that the Council of Ministers of St. Maarten become a negotiating partner, and that a meeting be held within 48 hours with the Council of Ministers and Parliament, as referenced in the union’s February 3 letter to the prime minister.

The prime minister characterized this shift as a bypass of the agreed mediation route, and he said it reflects a pattern of moving demands at the moment solutions appear within reach.

Prime Minister Mercelina stated that while his intention is to resolve the matter quickly and in good faith, he must ensure that any commitments and signatures are supported by a legal basis and can be executed without placing government in an untenable position later.

He added that government is working to resolve longstanding issues that were not concluded for years, and he expressed concern about sudden escalation demands, particularly when government has already agreed to most of the substantive items and mediation has begun.

MPs walked out Thursday, then failed to show for Tuesday continuation

The prime minister explained that Members of Parliament requested an urgent meeting last Thursday to engage government on the ongoing dispute. He had informed the President of Parliament in advance that he would be absent due to official commitments in Aruba, and he said that this was communicated to Members of Parliament.

In his account, Parliament has long held that when a minister cannot attend, a deputy minister should be present, yet last Thursday that arrangement became a point of contention. The prime minister said the meeting shifted from problem-solving to political escalation, after which certain MPs walked out.

Given the stated urgency, a continuation meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, with government preparing to provide clarity on the status of negotiations because the matter impacts public safety and security. Upon arrival, the prime minister said a majority of the opposition did not attend, quorum was not met, and the meeting had to be adjourned again.

