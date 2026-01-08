Prime Minister Mercelina perceived a threat, took measures against senior civil servant | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina informed Parliament on Thursday, January 8, 2026, that an incident involving a high-ranking civil servant occurred on January 7, 2026, and was perceived by the Prime Minister as a serious threat. The matter was raised in Parliament on Thursday by MP ardwell Irion, which prompted the PM's letter to Parliament.

In his letter to Chairlady of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams, the Prime Minister stated that the civil servant verbally conveyed a message to him which, according to the civil servant’s own statement, originated from the individual’s partner. The Prime Minister indicated that the message was perceived as a serious threat.

The Prime Minister further advised that, following the incident and in line with applicable laws, regulations, and established administrative procedures, order measures were imposed against the individuals involved. He stated that the measures were considered necessary and proportionate to safeguard public order, ensure safety, and protect the integrity and proper functioning of government operations.

Given the sensitivity of the matter and the fact that the incident and its implications remain subject to further assessment and procedural follow-up, the Prime Minister said he will refrain at this stage from providing detailed information regarding the precise sequence of events and the specific processes currently being followed. He noted that Parliament will be duly informed should circumstances arise that warrant further disclosure, in keeping with the law and principles of good governance.

In a separate statement, the Board of the Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement (URSM) said it had taken note of public reports about the matter and urged institutional calm, discretion, and respect for internal processes.

“Not every issue that enters the public domain is one that should be litigated in public,” URSM stated, adding that internal executive matters should be addressed within appropriate institutional frameworks, with due process, established administrative protocols, and without speculation or unnecessary escalation.

URSM emphasized that good governance requires both transparency and discipline, and cautioned that premature or incomplete public narratives can undermine trust. The party also stressed that the executive must be afforded the space to resolve internal matters calmly and lawfully, while protecting the dignity of public servants and ensuring continuity of government operations.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/prime-minister-mercelina-perceived-a-threat-took-measures-against-senior-civil-servant