Prime Minister seeks urgent answers from GEBE on fuel clause increase | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has requested urgent clarification from the Supervisory Board of Directors and Management of NV GEBE on the factors behind the company’s decision to raise the fuel clause from Xcg. 0.36 per kWh in April 2026 to Xcg. 0.45 per kWh for May 2026, as well as the status of previously discussed consumer relief measures.

In correspondence sent today, the Prime Minister asked NV GEBE to explain what led to the increase, whether alternative mitigation measures were explored, what relief initiatives are currently being considered for consumers, and how the company intends to manage its operational and financial strategy moving forward. He also requested clarity on efforts to accelerate renewable and alternative energy solutions and called for improved public communication on future adjustments and relief measures.

Prime Minister Mercelina acknowledged that global geopolitical tensions and instability in fuel markets are affecting electricity generation costs worldwide. However, he expressed concern about the additional burden the increase places on residents already facing rising living expenses.

“The people of St. Maarten are already facing considerable economic pressure and rising living expenses. Government has consistently advocated for measures that would protect consumers and provide meaningful relief, especially for our most vulnerable families, seniors, and working households,” Prime Minister Mercelina stated.

The Prime Minister said government has been engaging NV GEBE for some time on the impact of utility costs and has acted in good faith based on discussions and assurances related to mitigation and relief-oriented initiatives.

“It is important that the public understands that operational decisions concerning fuel clause adjustments fall within the management and governance responsibilities of NV GEBE. Nevertheless, the Government will continue to advocate strongly on behalf of the people of St. Maarten to ensure transparency, accountability, and consumer protection,” he said.

Prime Minister Mercelina also raised concern about the timing of GEBE’s announcement, which was issued on Mother’s Day. He said the timing added to public frustration and sensitivity.

“On a day dedicated to honoring mothers and families, the timing of such an announcement understandably heightened public sensitivity and frustration. Greater consideration should have been exercised regarding the broader emotional and financial impact on the community,” he added.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed government’s commitment to continued dialogue with NV GEBE and to long-term solutions aimed at strengthening St. Maarten’s energy resilience while protecting consumers.

“We must continue working toward sustainable energy solutions that reduce St. Maarten’s dependence on imported fuel and protect our people from external shocks beyond our control. The people deserve transparency, stability, and reassurance during these challenging times,” Prime Minister Mercelina concluded.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/prime-minister-seeks-urgent-answers-from-gebe-on-fuel-clause-increase