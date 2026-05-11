Prime Ministers Discuss Trust Fund, Country Package, Waste Management, Climate Change and Kingdom Cooperation | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The future of the Trust Fund, the Country Package, sustainable waste management, climate change, economic resilience, regional financial stability and closer cooperation within the Kingdom were among the key topics discussed during a high-level meeting between Prime Minister of St. Maarten Dr. Luc Mercelina and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten on Saturday.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation within the Kingdom of the Netherlands while addressing several issues that directly impact St. Maarten’s long-term sustainability, resilience and development. Recent geopolitical developments were also discussed, including their possible impact on economic stability and regional cooperation.

A major point of discussion was the proposed extension of the Trust Fund for the Emergency Debris Management Project (EDMP), particularly in relation to the landfill and the broader challenges surrounding sustainable waste management. Both delegations acknowledged that the project has evolved beyond its original post-Hurricane Irma mandate and agreed on the importance of establishing clear, realistic benchmarks to guide long-term success.

The leaders also discussed the ongoing implementation of the Country Package, including the report of the evaluation committee, which recommended an extension of at least two years. The proposed extension would focus on strengthening key government functions, including human resources, tax administration and public financial management.

Prime Minister Mercelina emphasized that cooperation within the Kingdom must remain practical, results-driven and centered on benefits for the people of St. Maarten.

“We must continue to focus on cooperation that delivers lasting results,” Prime Minister Mercelina stated. “Our discussions centered on how we can ensure that the Trust Fund and the Country Package have a lasting impact for the people of St. Maarten and how we can jointly develop a strategic agenda for cooperation that contributes to economic growth, stability and cohesion within the Kingdom. I truly believe in a Kingdom in which St. Maarten is not a stakeholder but a co-owner. As St. Maarten we cannot do everything alone, we need each other in the Kingdom, especially in these geopolitical uncertain times.”

Additional topics discussed included the impact of climate change on St. Maarten, preparations for the upcoming Kingdom Conference proposed for later this year, the economic impact of the war in the Middle East, regional financial stability, and matters related to the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten.

The delegations also addressed the close relationship between St. Maarten and the United States, including the recent working visits of both Prime Minister Mercelina and Prime Minister Jetten to the United States. Further discussion focused on closer cooperation within the Kingdom in areas such as renewable energy, education, health care and justice.

Prime Minister Jetten said the meeting formed an important part of his first visit as Prime Minister to St. Maarten and the other Caribbean parts of the Kingdom.

“Today has been a great start to my first trip as Prime Minister to St. Maarten and the other Caribbean parts of our Kingdom,” Prime Minister Jetten stated. “I had the pleasure of discussing a range of important topics with Prime Minister Mercelina and his Council of Ministers. Of course also about the progress made since hurricanes Irma and Maria. It’s been four years since I’ve last visited St. Maarten and I’m extremely impressed by the resilience and determination of the people of St. Maarten. I’m glad I’ve seen for myself how much has already been achieved since then.”

Jetten also noted that justice cooperation formed part of his visit.

“I also discussed the importance of working together on issues such as border control and organized crime with the Minister of Justice and representatives of the police and different law enforcement organizations. The overarching theme of the day and my whole visit is how we can work together as a Kingdom in the years ahead. We need to work together on the basis of equality and respect,” he said.

Representing St. Maarten at the meeting were Chief of Staff Stuart Johnson, Secretary-General of the Ministry of General Affairs Dr. Abel Knottnerus, and Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Cassandra Jansen. The Dutch delegation included Director-General Kingdom Relations Barbara Wolfensberger and the Representative of the Netherlands in Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten, Gerbert Kunst.

Prime Minister Mercelina also stressed the importance of direct communication, mutual trust and a pragmatic approach focused on implementation and measurable outcomes.

The meeting concluded on a positive and forward-looking note, with both Prime Ministers reaffirming their commitment to continued collaboration on issues of shared importance within the Kingdom. Prime Minister Mercelina thanked Prime Minister Jetten and the Dutch delegation for their constructive engagement and reiterated St. Maarten’s commitment to building sustainable partnerships that support the country’s long-term development.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/prime-ministers-discuss-trust-fund-country-package-waste-management-climate-change-and-kingdom-cooperation