PRINCESS JULIANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT ANNOUNCES EXCITING SUMMER SCHEDULE AT SMART 2025

Simpson Bay, St. Maarten (April 4, 2025) – Princess Juliana Internation Airport (PJIA) presented its highly anticipated summer schedule at this year’s SMART event. The exciting summer schedule provides passengers with more destinations to choose from compared to last year. The new schedule, effective from April 2025, offers additional routes and increased frequency to popular destinations in the USA, Canada, Europe and the Caribbean.

Passengers can now enjoy direct flights to new destinations, including, Barbados, St. Lucia and St. Vincent, with talks for service to Montserrat in the final stages.

Based on passenger demand, an increase in flight frequency is observed to destinations like Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao.

Passengers looking for a summer escape can take advantage of the services to resorts and destinations across Europe, North America, and the Caribbean.

Passengers are encouraged to book their tickets early to take advantage of the offers and ensure their preferred travel dates.

About Princess Juliana International Airport

Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) is the second busiest airport in the Northeast Caribbean and serves as a vital airport hub for Saba, St Eustatius, St Barthelemy, Anguilla, Dominica, Nevis, and Tortola. The airport stands as one of the largest employers on the island, with 325 workers employed directly and a total of 1700 workers within the entire airport community. In 2025, Sint Maarten Airport expects to handle 1.7 million passengers.

