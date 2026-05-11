Princess Juliana International Airport launches refreshed website experience | The Peoples Tribune

SXM AIRPORT-–Princess Juliana International Airport has launched a refreshed website experience, introducing a more modern, user-friendly and visually updated digital platform for passengers, visitors and stakeholders worldwide.

The airport said the refreshed website was designed with today’s traveler in mind and offers improved navigation, updated content and enhanced visuals that better reflect PJIA’s role as a gateway to the Caribbean. Under the airport’s marketing tagline, “Surrounded by Water. Connected by Air,” the updated platform is intended to strengthen PJIA’s focus on connectivity, accessibility and the overall passenger experience, both online and at the airport.

The refreshed website includes a dedicated airline page with direct airline contact information, an overview of surrounding islands accessible through St. Maarten, a “Before You Fly” section to help passengers prepare for arrival and departure, an updated careers page, a full overview of airport concessionaires, direct footer links to the Dutch and French-side tourism offices, a new digital sponsorship request feature and a section for airport events, updates and announcements.

PJIA said the website will also serve as its official digital communication platform. Going forward, all official releases, public statements, updates and announcements issued by the airport will be published directly on the website, giving the public and media a centralized source for official information.

Corporate Communications Officer Cassie Schoutens said she was happy and proud to see the refreshed website launched. She said she worked closely with Andrei Rochester and the website developers to ensure that the content and visuals reflect PJIA’s experience and vision. The refreshed website can be visited atwww.sxmairport.com.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/princess-juliana-international-airport-launches-refreshed-website-experience