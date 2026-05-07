Prison construction to begin this month after contractor joint venture restructuring resolved | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The delay in the start of construction of the new prison was caused by restructuring within the contractor’s joint venture, specifically related to meeting mandatory financial and contractual obligations, including the provision of performance security, according to answers provided toThe People’s Tribuneby the cabinet of the Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling.

Under the contractual and governance framework of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), these requirements are strictly enforced to safeguard public resources and ensure delivery assurance. In coordination with UNOPS, the joint venture partners have resolved the matter through the reassignment of contractual responsibilities to a single lead entity.

The required performance security has now been provided and is in its final stage of administrative validation. At the same time, the contractor is completing the standard local compliance requirements needed to operate in St. Maarten. These actions are being closely monitored by UNOPS and are nearing completion, clearing the way for the start of construction.

While physical construction activities on site have not yet commenced, the project remains in an advanced mobilization phase. Key contractual, financial, and operational arrangements are being finalized to ensure a smooth and efficient transition into the construction stage.

Significant progress has already been made in moving the project toward implementation. All core contractual arrangements are now in place, and the contractor has reaffirmed full commitment to the agreed delivery schedule.

Mobilization activities have also advanced, including the engagement of local subcontractors, procurement of equipment, engineering studies, deployment of key personnel, and fulfillment of contractual requirements. Based on the latest validated work program, the project remains on schedule to meet its agreed completion timeline.

Preparatory work for construction, including mobilization and administrative arrangements, is ongoing. Construction activities are scheduled to commence in May, beginning with site establishment and preparatory works. This initial phase is a standard and critical part of large-scale infrastructure projects, ensuring that systems, resources, and safeguards are fully in place before full construction begins.

At this stage, the overall project timeline remains aligned with the originally agreed implementation plan. UNOPS continues to actively manage progress in close coordination with its partners, with a focus on maintaining delivery efficiency while ensuring full compliance with quality, safety, and oversight standards.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/prison-construction-to-begin-this-month-after-contractor-joint-venture-restructuring-resolved