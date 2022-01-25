Processing of liquor licenses currently being carried out | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Directorate of Regulations and Transport of the Collectivité de Saint-Martin is currently processing applications for liquor licenses. These licenses, according to the regulations in force, are compulsory for permanent, itinerant or take-away establishments of alcoholic beverages, of 2nd, 3rd and 4th categories, as well as for temporary authorizations within the framework of events having the favorable opinion of the Technical Security Committee. Any person wishing to operate this type of establishment is required to declare himself in the Community, at the office of the Regulations and Transport Department.

The documents and forms needed to complete the application are available on the local authority’s website: www.com-saint-martin.fr

– Application form for the opening of a drinking establishment

– Documents to be provided with the application form

– CERFA 11542 form for the declaration of opening, transfer, translation or transfer of a liquor license.

Once downloaded and completed, the file must be sent by e-mail to the DRT management: licencesdébitsdeboissons@com-saint-martin.fr or dropped off on site.

An appointment will be requested beforehand, by calling 0590 29 56 26 or 0690 22 17 24.

The offices are open from Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, n°162 rue de la Hollande, B2, in Marigot (Old school Evelyna Halley, behind the Antoine JulienGUMBS bus station).

The manager of the Licensing Unit can be reached for any further information by phone at 0590 29 56 26 or 0690 22 17 24 or by email : licencesdébitsdeboissons@com-saint-martin.fr

