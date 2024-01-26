Professional fishermen: Last days to benefit from fuel aid | FAXINFO

As part of the implementation of aid aimed at supporting fishing companies to cope with the increase in the prices of raw materials and in particular energy linked to Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Professional fishermen in Saint-Martin are being offered a new phase, phase 5, of fuel aid known as “Ukraine aid”, starting in March 2022.

For the record, this fifth phase extends from 16/10/2023 to 04/12/2023 for an amount of 20 cents per liter of fuel purchased (invoices actually paid, or accounting certificate), for fishing companies completing the eligibility conditions set by the implementing order of Decree No. 2023-1185. The balance will be paid by ENIM in the form of a single payment within the limit of the regulatory ceilings. The application forms can be downloaded from: https://www.mer.gouv.fr/, to be completed, signed and submitted to the Territorial Unit of the Sea Directorate located at the State Administrative City 23 rue de Spring in Concordia, or to be dropped off on this same site every working day, between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. The deadline for submitting applications is January 29, 2024.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/pecheurs-professionnels-derniers-jours-pour-beneficier-de-laide-carburant/