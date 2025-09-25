Progress Committee says situation hasn’t improved much, but “A new wind is blowing” with Minister Tackling | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Progress Committee Sint Maarten has released its 50th report, covering the period October 2024 through March 2025. The committee concludes that the overall situation has not improved significantly since its previous review and that major steps remain to be taken across the justice chain.

Yet, despite this sobering assessment, the arrival of the new Minister of Justice has brought what the committee describes in its foreword of the report as “a new wind” to the sector. "There are still major steps to be taken. At the same time, with the arrival of the new Minister of Justice, the committee sees that a new wind is blowing. Confidence and expectations are high. The committee will continue to monitor progress closely," it noted.

State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Eddie van Marum struck a cautiously hopeful tone in his message to the House of Representatives, admitting that much work remains but stressing that Sint Maarten is making gradual improvements and that reform processes require time.

The Committee emphasized that while notable steps have been taken in recent years—including the signing of contracts for a new prison, the implementation of long-discussed job function books, and long-overdue upgrades to police cells, progress has been slow and uneven. The Committee warned that visible improvements today cannot guarantee sustainable outcomes tomorrow without a clear long-term vision and consistent leadership.

The report concludes that little progress has been achieved in the prison system since the previous visit in October 2024. The Management Team admitted that “nothing has happened,” a reality the Committee found alarming. Attention appears to have shifted almost entirely toward the new prison project, leaving immediate challenges at the existing Pointe Blanche facility largely unaddressed.

During its visit, the Committee witnessed first-hand the poor detention conditions and difficult working environment for staff. Two recent incidents underscored the urgency: a stabbing between inmates and, most seriously, the March 8 incident in which an entire morning shift failed to report for duty, leaving the prison unmanned for several hours. These developments, which reached international media, highlighted severe staffing shortages and placed both inmate and staff safety at risk.

The Committee welcomed the swift response of the Minister of Justice, who commissioned an investigation and initiated cooperation between the police and prison to prevent recurrence. Still, staffing levels remain precarious. Overcrowding also continues to strain the system, with inmate numbers exceeding official capacity. This has led to cases where serious offenders cannot be held in pre-trial detention, a trend criminals are said to exploit, threatening wider public safety.

The return of the interim prison director has brought some stability, but the Committee urged the Minister to resolve the director’s status without delay, noting that years of uncertainty have undermined continuity.

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬

The Committee also reported major changes in the governance of the prison reform process. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has stepped in to take over the “soft components” of prison reform previously assigned to the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB). UNOPS will continue to handle design and construction. While the Committee sees this as a potentially positive development, it warned that the introduction of yet another international actor risks creating confusion unless governance roles are clarified.

At present, NRPB retains responsibility for hiring a program manager and project leader. Recruitment for the former is advancing, but the project leader role remains vacant after the withdrawal of a strong candidate. The Committee considers these posts essential to link the Ministry of Justice, UNOPS, UNODC, and Pointe Blanche. It called on the Ministry to take ownership and ensure proper coordination.

Although recent delays in UNOPS’ procurement process are regrettable, the Committee was reassured that costs remain within budget and expects clarity on next steps by mid-2025.

𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞: 𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬

The Committee also reviewed the status of reforms at the Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM). Progress on five long-standing action points, implementation of the job function book, staff growth, training budgets, permanent facilities for the control room and shooting range, and a dedicated operational budget with a mandate for the police chief, remains limited.

While the function book has formally entered into force, implementation has stalled, with many staff not yet placed or scaled, and certain roles still missing. Recruitment remains difficult, as multiple government services compete for scarce talent on the island. The absence of a structural training budget and lack of dedicated facilities continue to hinder development.

The Committee did note positive developments: cooperation between the new Minister of Justice and the police leadership is strong, and the long-dormant “triangle” consultations between the minister, police chief, and public prosecutor have been revived. Nonetheless, the Committee urged KPSM to present a clear account of what it needs to complete outstanding reforms.

𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞: 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩, 𝐎𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

For the first time, the Committee dedicated a separate chapter to the Ministry of Justice itself. The new minister has impressed stakeholders with her energy, vision, and willingness to engage. She has already acted on some of the Committee’s recommendations, including clarifying expectations with NRPB and the prison, and seeking technical support from the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK).

The Ministry, however, remains severely understaffed, with gaps in key areas of expertise. The minister is preparing a request to BZK for personnel support rather than financial aid, a move the Committee strongly endorses. Implementation of the function book remains incomplete, with many decrees on hold until accuracy can be assured. The minister aims to have all post-2023 decrees submitted to the Governor before 2026.

The Committee welcomed improved collaboration across the justice chain but cautioned that the minister cannot shoulder responsibilities at every level indefinitely. Building capacity within the Ministry is essential for lasting results.

