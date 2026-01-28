Prosecutor, Landrecherche continue probe into Brug Chief of Staff incident, no timeframe given | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Public Prosecutor and the National Detectives (Landrecherche) continue their investigation into the incident involving the Chief of Staff of Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richinel Brug, even as the Council of Ministers has taken an interim decision to restrict the official’s access to certain areas and in specific instances that do not involve the Prime Minister.

The Council of Ministers, or at least a majority of Ministers, apparently took their decision to afford Brug and the PM some leeway that addresses concerns of both until the investigations are complete. Authorities have provided no timeframe for completion of the investigations, which remain ongoing and which, as history has shown, could be broad based.

The matter became public after Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina barred the Chief of Staff from the Government Administration Building and government platforms, citing what he described as a “perceived” serious threat. Following that decision, a complaint was filed with the Public Prosecutor and the Landrecherche, initiating the investigative track that is now continuing.

But how did the Council of Ministers get involved?

While the investigation proceeds, steps were also taken on the administrative side. A draft landsbesluit to dismiss the Chief of Staff was prepared and sent to the Governor. Based on information shared in the responses received, the landsbesluit was not signed, because Minister Brug did not support the dismissal. In essence, it was a landsbesluit with two Ministers at odds over said besluit. It is understood that the Governor sought to have the Prime Minister and Minister Brug reach an agreed position through discussions. When no resolution was reached, the dossier was forwarded to the Council of Ministers for further handling.

Within the Council of Ministers process, ministers sought legal advice, including advice related to the Chief of Staff’s access to ICT systems. Based on the legal advice received, it was concluded that the Prime Minister reportedly had limited authority (read: some authority), to block the Chief of Staff’s digital access. Note that the details here could vary. That guidance, along with other considerations, formed part of the basis for the Council of Ministers’ decision on Tuesday to reinstate ICT access while maintaining limitations on access to certain locations and interactions, particularly in scenarios involving the Prime Minister.

Minister Brug has previously confirmed publicly that an investigation is ongoing, and that restrictions had extended beyond the Government Administration Building to all government buildings. The Landrecherche, which operates under the responsibility of the Attorney General and investigates suspected serious offenses involving public officials, continues its work alongside the Public Prosecutor.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/prosecutor-landrecherche-continue-probe-into-brug-chief-of-staff-incident-no-timeframe-given