Prosecutor’s Office: No video footage available in fatal Brouwers Road accident investigation | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Prosecutor’s Office of St. Maarten has clarified that there is no video footage available of the fatal traffic accident that occurred on Brouwers Road on June 11, 2026.

The Prosecutor’s Office also stated that public information suggesting that the suspect overtook three vehicles prior to the collision has not been supported by the evidence obtained in the investigation to date.

The clarification comes amid significant public interest and concern surrounding the case, which involved a fatal collision and the death of the victim. The Prosecutor’s Office said the death has had a profound impact on the victim’s family, loved ones and the wider community.

The Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the suspect in the case was released from pre-trial detention on Monday and subsequently transferred to the Immigration and Border Protection Service.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the suspect has been informed that he will be prosecuted in connection with the case. The release from pre-trial detention does not affect the continuation of the criminal proceedings, including the eventual trial in court.

The Prosecutor’s Office further stated that the victim’s wife was informed of the suspect’s release immediately after the official process was completed. The reasons for the decision were also shared with her.

The criminal case remains active and the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision is ongoing.

The Prosecutor’s Office said no further information will be provided at this time in the interest of the ongoing proceedings and investigation.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/prosecutors-office-no-video-footage-available-in-fatal-brouwers-road-accident-investigation