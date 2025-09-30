PSA Athletics Association to host 2nd annual U15 Paradise Showdown | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Performance Sports Academy (PSA) Athletics Association is proud to announce the return of the U15 Paradise Showdown, set for October 4–8 at the L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium in Sint Maarten. The tournament will deliver five days of high-energy competition, with the first three days featuring four games daily, followed by two days of crossovers, semi-finals, and the grand finals.

More than 95 athletes and officials will arrive by air and ferry starting October 3, with additional family members and supporters traveling alongside them. Two hotels will house the participating groups, while other accommodations will cater to accompanying fans. Organizers say the event is not only about basketball but also about sharing the hospitality, beauty, and culture of Sint Maarten with visitors.

A major addition this year is the All-Star Game, which will showcase 24 standout players from the tournament, excluding finalists. This event will give rising stars a chance to shine on the court and thrill the crowd.

The Paradise Showdown also emphasizes youth basketball development at the grassroots level. Each morning, renowned coaches from the United States will lead training sessions with players and coaches from all participating countries. This year introduces a new girls-only training session with players from Curaçao, Saba, Saint Martin, and Sint Maarten, marking an important step toward creating opportunities for young female athletes.

Referee development is another focus of the event, with both local and international referees receiving training to raise officiating standards. This effort is supported through collaboration with the Netherlands Basketball Bond (NBB).

“As passionate proponents of youth sports development, we are committed to offering young athletes opportunities to excel and compete at the highest level,” said Omar Beauperthuy, founder of PSA.

Countries competing in the showdown include Sint Maarten, St. Martin, Saba, Curaçao, Aruba, Anguilla, and Grenada. The Sint Maarten team has been preparing diligently and is eager to showcase its talent on home ground.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, PSA is determined to make this year’s Paradise Showdown even bigger and better. Residents are encouraged to attend, support the teams, and show the island’s trademark warmth and hospitality to visiting athletes and fans.

Admission is $2.00 for children under 18 and $3.00 for adults. Game schedules can be found on PSA’s social media: Instagram (@performance_sports_academy_sxm) and Facebook (Performance Sports Academy – PSA).

The PSA invites everyone to join in celebrating youth basketball. Come for the competition, stay for the experience, and help create lasting memories both on and off the court.

