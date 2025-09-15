Psychotic, Depressive, and Neurodevelopmental disorders most common in Caribbean mental healthcare, new report shows | The Peoples Tribune

WILLEMSTAD/GREAT BAY–Psychotic disorders, depressive mood disorders, and neurodevelopmental disorders such as ADHD and autism are among the most common conditions affecting people across the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, according to the first-ever Regional Mental Healthcare Report for the Caribbean, presented by the Dutch Caribbean Mental Health Federation (DCMH). Trauma- and stress-related conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), also rank highly.

The report, which was not been publicly released, compiles data from nearly 8,400 clients across Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba, offers a clear and comparable picture of the nature and extent of mental health challenges in the region. Most clients receive treatment on their own island, while some are treated elsewhere within the Kingdom.

The new overview highlights the urgent need for care focused on these four conditions, which together account for the majority of mental health cases in the region. Psychotic disorders, at the top of the list, involve difficulties distinguishing reality from thoughts, often leading to hallucinations or delusions. Depressive mood disorders follow, while neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism and ADHD typically manifest at a young age and affect brain development. Trauma- and stress-related disorders, often developing after shocking or violent events, can lead to anxiety, sleep issues, and persistent tension.

DCMH emphasized that the regional overview represents a milestone in collaboration among its member organizations: FSMA Respaldo (Aruba), GGZ Curaçao, Addiction Clinic Brasami (Curaçao), PSI Skuchami (Curaçao), Mental Health Foundation (Sint Maarten), and Mental Health Caribbean (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba).

Beyond mapping the prevalence of conditions, the report establishes an important foundation for future policy, research, and improved care delivery. DCMH confirmed that it will continue monitoring mental health trends to ensure that data remains up to date and useful for decision-makers.

This report provides, for the first time, a joint picture of the mental health situation across the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

𝘗𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘢𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯:

𝘛𝘰𝘱 𝘳𝘰𝘸, 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘭𝘦𝘧𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵: 𝘏𝘦𝘯𝘬 𝘒𝘢𝘮𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘦𝘨, 𝘋𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘉𝘦𝘦𝘬𝘦, 𝘊𝘢𝘳𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘏𝘢𝘳𝘵, 𝘒𝘢𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘫𝘯𝘦 𝘷𝘢𝘯 𝘥𝘦𝘯

𝘉𝘰𝘰𝘨𝘦𝘳𝘵, 𝘒𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘢 𝘖𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘢𝘵, 𝘒𝘢𝘺-𝘓𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘢 𝘋𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘦𝘳, 𝘑𝘦𝘳𝘰𝘦𝘯 𝘞𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘬, 𝘔𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘫𝘴 𝘋𝘰𝘰𝘳𝘯𝘣𝘰𝘴.

𝘉𝘰𝘵𝘵𝘰𝘮 𝘳𝘰𝘸, 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘭𝘦𝘧𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵: 𝘈𝘮𝘺 𝘷𝘢𝘯 𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘓𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘯, 𝘎𝘩𝘪𝘴𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘊𝘪𝘫𝘯𝘵𝘫𝘦-𝘔𝘢𝘥𝘶𝘳𝘰, 𝘛𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘬𝘦 𝘈𝘭𝘣𝘦𝘳𝘵𝘴, 𝘐𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘳𝘢 𝘔𝘢𝘥𝘩𝘶𝘣𝘢𝘯.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/psychotic-depressive-and-neurodevelopmental-disorders-most-common-in-caribbean-mental-healthcare-new-report-shows