Pure SXM to celebrate local music and talent at We Lounge on March 13 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–A new event dedicated entirely, 100%, to St. Martin music will take center stage on Friday, March 13, as Pure SXM makes its debut at We Lounge, in collaboration with The Alley.

Set to run from 10:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m., the all-night event will showcase 100% St. Martin music, highlighting the island’s rich musical legacy and creating a platform for local artists to be heard and celebrated.

The lineup for the night includes DJ Vybz, Main Event, CD Rankin, and MC Sham, with an added open mic segment inviting artists to step forward, grab the mic, and share their talent with the crowd.

Organizer King Vers said the event is about more than entertainment, it is about reclaiming space for St. Martin’s music, history, and cultural identity.

“On Friday, March 13, I want to invite you to something special, something we’ll be doing for the very first night, and it is called Pure St. Martin. I’m taking the concept and flipping it into something that is 100% St. Martin music,” King Vers said. “We do have music. We have a lot of music. If you really go back and dig into your history, you’ll discover that St. Martin was instrumental in a lot of things, even if we do not always get the credit for it.”

He said the event is also meant to challenge the idea that St. Martin people do not support their own artists.

“There’s this notion that St. Martin people don’t support St. Martin artists. To an extent, that’s not true. People often want to see you prove yourself on a bigger stage first, then they follow,” he said. “But I can honestly say I’ve had support, and now it’s time to stop talking about what should happen and actually create the space ourselves.”

King Vers noted that St. Martin’s identity is shaped by a blend of cultures from across the Caribbean and the world, but said that should not take away from the island’s own creative strength.

“St. Martin is filled with people from all around the world, and that is part of what makes our culture unique. But we also have our own sound, our own history, and our own artists. This event is about embracing that,” he said. “St. Martin has always been instrumental in promoting and building up everybody else. We have to realize that we have that same power to build ourselves up too.”

He added that the open mic concept is an invitation for artists to be part of a larger movement centered on local pride and cultural recognition.

“I’m inviting fellow artists to come out, grab a mic, and be part of this. We’re here to share the history and share the music. Pure St. Martin is 100% St. Martin music, all night long,” King Vers said. “I’m putting my part on the table. I’m no longer just talking about it. This is action.”

King Vers also pointed to the island’s long-standing contribution to regional and international music, noting that St. Martin’s influence is often greater than many realize.

“St. Martin music is a beautiful cultural blend,” he said. “We have made major contributions, and we continue to produce talent that deserves to be recognized. Pure St. Martin is about reminding people that this is our thing, our sound, and our moment.”

With a strong cast of local DJs and performers, plus the opportunity for emerging artists to take part, Pure SXM is being positioned as a celebration of St. Martin’s creativity, heritage, and musical pride.

Pure SXM takes place on Friday, March 13, from 10:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. at We Lounge, in collaboration with The Alley.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pure-sxm-to-celebrate-local-music-and-talent-at-we-lounge-on-march-13