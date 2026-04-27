Quality Sweepers installs 23 new communal garbage bins along Philipsburg boardwalk | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Quality Sweepers, led by Bertaux Fleming, has completed the installation of 23 new communal garbage bins along the full length of the Philipsburg Promenade, commonly known as the Boardwalk, as part of ongoing efforts to improve cleanliness, visitor experience and the overall appearance of the capital.

The project follows the awarding of a tender by the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) to Quality Sweepers for the placement of communal garbage bins for residents and visitors throughout the Philipsburg area.

Minister of TEATT Grisha Heyliger-Marten previously stated that Philipsburg remains one of St. Maarten’s most prominent visitor attractions, particularly for cruise passengers who arrive on the island daily. She emphasized that it is essential for the area to remain clean, attractive and welcoming at all times.

The installation of the bins is considered one of the practical elements supporting the broader Philipsburg Masterplan and the beautification efforts needed to revitalize the country’s capital. The new bins are intended to encourage proper waste disposal, reduce littering along the Boardwalk and support a more pleasant environment for businesses, residents and visitors.

The Philipsburg Boardwalk is one of the most visible areas of St. Maarten’s tourism product, serving as a major pedestrian route for cruise visitors, hotel guests and residents. With restaurants, bars, shops, beaches and excursion activity concentrated along the promenade, the availability of properly placed communal bins is viewed as an important step in maintaining the area’s appeal.

Quality Sweepers said the installation reflects its commitment to supporting a cleaner Philipsburg and contributing to the improvement of public spaces. The company also stressed that keeping the area clean will require the cooperation of all users of the Boardwalk, including businesses, residents and visitors.

The new bins are expected to complement ongoing government efforts to improve Philipsburg’s public spaces, strengthen the visitor experience and support the long-term revitalization of the capital.

It is unclear if the 23 installed is just the first set to be followed by more.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/quality-sweepers-installs-23-new-communal-garbage-bins-along-philipsburg-boardwalk