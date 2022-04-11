Raising the bar for the facilitation of factual information to the public | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: The Department of Communication (DCOMM) has been seeking ways and means to raise the level of the Council of Ministers (COM) Press Briefing. As such, a policy was drafted in 2017 under which the current rules and regulations are being carried out for the execution of the weekly press briefing.

Media partners have been apprised of the 2017 policy and for the most part have participated in the press briefings under the guidelines provided therein. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, rules and regulations were adapted for thesituation which included virtual press briefings and participation by the relevant media.Amid rising concerns as to the level of questions being posed, the policy has been revisited over the past few months and updated and approved during the first week of April 2022.

The amended policy will be published once all the approved amendments have been applied, and forms updated. Media partners who are currently allowed to attend the press briefing will all have to reapply for a press pass on or before May 1, 2022, said pass will be valid for one year. This is the only way that they will be able to participate in the weekly press briefings/conferences of the Government of Sint Maarten.

As was explained during the press briefing of Wednesday April 6th, 2022, the LMA (Civil Servants Regulation) as per article 52 stipulates that the civil servant who wants to execute functions outside of his/her job description (whether as a sole proprietor or another job) should have the permission of his department head and said function should not be in conflict with the current function in Government.

A civil servant performing in the role of a journalist in the press briefing is deemed to be improper and therefore in conflict with their function as a civil servant. As such, no passes will be issued for such under the amended policy. While many of the regulations may not have been strictly enforced in the past, DCOMM seeks to raise the bar on the level of facilitating of factual information to the public, the criteria for consideration to be accredited will be strictly enforced.

This press briefing platform cannot be one in which the “media” is on a witch hunt to spread rumors, or confidential information. Anyone can establish a social media platform and air their opinions, but it is at the discretion of DCOMM and ultimately the Council of Ministers who will determine the caliber of reporting/journalism permitted to question the executive branch of government.

Topics should be geared as per the policies, programs etc. of the Government in the interest of informing, not misinforming the general public. During the course of the year, the policy will continue to be reviewed and assessed. Media partners will be able to give their feedback which will be taken along as much as possible.

It is recommended that a Media Guild be established with guidelines to define which media is recognized and respected by their peers, thereby removing the onus of accreditation from DCOMM and placing it by the Guild.

Silveria E. Jacobs

Prime Minister of Sint Maarten / Minister-President van Sint Maarten

