Ransomware Attack Cripples Curaçao Tax Office

WILLEMSTAD – A ransomware attack has struck the Tax Office of Curaçao, disrupting services and prompting urgent intervention from cybersecurity experts. The news first broke unexpectedly through the personal Facebook page of Finance Minister Javier Silvania (MFK), even before an official government announcement was made.

According to the minister’s post, the Tax Office’s system had been infected with ransomware, a type of malicious software that encrypts files and demands payment from victims to restore access. Shortly after the initial revelation, Silvania confirmed via the same platform that he had authorized the deployment of Dutch cybersecurity specialists to assist the island’s authorities in responding to the incident.

The attack reportedly occurred on Thursday morning but was only officially acknowledged later in the day through a formal press release titled “Curaçao Tax Office Hit by Ransomware Attack.” The statement confirmed that investigations are ongoing but stressed that, as of now, there are no indications that confidential data has been stolen, leaked, or lost.

Staff at the Tax Office were the first to notice signs of the breach, triggering immediate response protocols. In line with cybersecurity procedures, several internal systems were taken offline and isolated to prevent further damage. As a result, the Tax Office’s in-person services, customer service counters, and call center have all been temporarily shut down.

Authorities have not disclosed the source of the attack or whether a ransom demand has been made. The extent of the damage and how long services will remain disrupted is still unclear.

The involvement of cybersecurity experts from the Netherlands highlights the seriousness of the situation, and further updates are expected in the coming days as the investigation continues.

