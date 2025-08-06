Re‑Construction begins in full next week on Philipsburg Marketplace | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–In an invited comment, Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Minister Grisha Heyliger‑Marten on Tuesday said that preparatory work resumed this week, with the full construction phase set to begin next week for the long‑awaited Philipsburg Marketplace redevelopment.

The project has faced multiple delays since its inception. Soil testing, equipment issues, design questions, permitting issues, have all contributed to the delay.

The revised design reflects a significant shift from the original plan of tiki‑style huts toward a fully enclosed concrete facility, complete with kitchen space, gender‑segregated bathrooms, and wheelchair access

Despite setbacks, Minister Heyliger‑Marten affirmed that TEATT has coordinated with vendors, VROMI, project partners, and co‑funders Royal Caribbean to move forward efficiently. A dedicated WhatsApp channel has been created to ensure vendors receive direct, accurate updates and to counter misinformation

The marketplace, anticipated to be fully operational within six months, is being envisioned as a vital commercial and cultural hub. It aims to restore the capital’s vibrancy, support local vendors, and activate downtown Philipsburg for residents and tourists alike.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/re-construction-begins-in-full-next-week-on-philipsburg-marketplace