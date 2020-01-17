Real Auto to open state-of the-art building in April | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Motor vehicle buyers will have a new, comfortable, spacious, state-of-the-art facility to purchase their vehicles when the new Real Auto building opens its doors later this year.



General Manager Felix Nevarez said on Thursday that the building is likely to open sometime in April. The main structure of the new building is up and contractors are working on interior and exterior details Nevarez told The Daily Herald.



As it relates to the interior, work is being done to complete the installation of equipment for the garage and body repair department. Work is also being done on the customer interaction areas, customer waiting lounge, service reception, spare parts counter and showroom.



Industrial cleaning of all the areas has begun. Washroom, cafeteria, conference rooms and offices are 90% completed. The parts warehouse new racking, special illumination and ventilation are completed. Exterior work on the parking spaces, solar light installations, green areas and beautification of the ground and surroundings are to begin soon.



Once completed customers can expect top of the line experience at Real Auto. “(Customers can expect) state of the art facilities with world class operations standards second to none,” Nevarez said. “They can expect amazing value on the products and services provided by Real Auto.”

He said the opening of the new building will demonstrate Real Auto’s commitment to the community of St. Maarten and it will signal an improvement in the level of service provided to the St. Maarten community as well as the creation of new jobs and career path for the staff and the youth of St. Maarten.



“Our building and facilities are designed to improve our quality of life dovetailing in harmony with nature and the environment,” he stressed.



