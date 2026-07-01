Reason for Hope Foundation facilitates international statistics training through collaboration with FIBA Federation | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Reason for Hope Foundation on Tuesday announced the successful completion of an International Statistics Training Program made possible through a collaborative partnership with Kendell "KC" Henry, a National Instructor from the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the FIBA Federation.

Through this collaboration, six residents of Sint Maarten were given the opportunity to participate in internationally recognized training designed to develop practical knowledge and skills in basketball statistics and data analysis.

The participants were:

Nyanne Martina

Evemar Wilson

Marlon Rombley

Liliaan Henry

Dagon Wattley

Sophonie Emogene

The program provided comprehensive instruction in data collection and interpretation, probability concepts, applied statistical methods, and the use of modern software tools for data analysis. Participants also gained valuable hands-on experience through basketball statistics, community-based case studies, and practical exercises designed to prepare them for real-world statistical work.

All six participants successfully completed the training program. Those who successfully met the certification requirements will receive their internationally recognized certificates during an official presentation by the FIBA Federation.

"This collaboration reflects the Reason for Hope Foundation's commitment to creating meaningful educational and professional development opportunities for our community," said Brenda Maynard, Secretary and Event Coordinator of the Reason for Hope Foundation. "By working with outstanding partners like Kendell 'KC' Henry and the FIBA Federation, we continue to create opportunities, inspire hope, and build futures."

The Reason for Hope Foundation extends its sincere appreciation to Kendell "KC" Henry and the FIBA Federation for their partnership and dedication to developing basketball officials and statistical professionals throughout the Caribbean.

About the Reason for Hope Foundation:

The Reason for Hope Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to Creating Opportunities, Inspiring Hope, and Building Futures. Through local, regional, and international partnerships, the Foundation promotes education, sports development, leadership, and community empowerment by creating pathways for learning, certification, mentorship, and personal growth.

𝘗𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘢𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯: 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘰𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘙𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘦 𝘍𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯. 𝘐𝘯𝘴𝘦𝘵 𝘱𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘰: 𝘒𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘭 "𝘒𝘊" 𝘏𝘦𝘯𝘳𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘍𝘐𝘉𝘈 𝘍𝘦𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯.

‍

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/reason-for-hope-foundation-facilitates-international-statistics-training-through-collaboration-with-fiba-federation