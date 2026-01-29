Reason for Hope Foundation launches FIBA Table Official Licensing program for St. Maarten | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The RFH Foundation will offer FIBA Table Official Licensing (TOL) training and certification from February 2 to February 25, 2026, as part of its capacity-building efforts to strengthen local basketball and develop more certified officials.

The Foundation is making the program available ahead of the RFH International Basketball Tournament, scheduled for July 12, 2026. Participants who complete the process will be eligible for FIBA Table Official Certification, with registration conducted through the FIBA MAP platform, followed by online training and testing during the February 2–25 window. The Foundation noted that the license is expected to be valid until August 31, 2028.

The RFH Foundation said the initiative is intended to expand the pool of properly trained table officials, support improved game administration, and build a stronger technical base for basketball on St. Maarten through recognized international standards.

What is FIBA Table Official Licensing (TOL)?

FIBA Table Official Licensing (TOL) is a certification pathway for the officials who manage key game operations from the scorer’s table. These are not referees on the court, they are the trained table crew responsible for accuracy, timing, and official game documentation.

A licensed table official is typically qualified to work roles such as:

Scorer (official scoresheet and game record)

Assistant scorer

Timekeeper (game clock)

Shot clock operator (24-second clock)

In some settings, statistics support and other table-related duties, depending on competition requirements

Through TOL, participants complete structured learning and testing designed to ensure they understand FIBA procedures, signals, timing rules, documentation standards, and game administration protocols. The goal is consistent, reliable table operations that match the standards used in organized competitions.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/reason-for-hope-foundation-launches-fiba-table-official-licensing-program-for-st-maarten