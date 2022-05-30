Reception of the Solidarity and Families Centre temporarily closed the public | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The reception of the Solidarity and Families delegation, Rue Léopold Mingau in Concordia, will be closed to the public for works, from Monday, May 30, 2022 until June 20, 2022.

Work will be carried out to completely reorganize the reception area in order to improve security, discretion and the quality of exchanges during the reception of users.

A continuity of service is maintained in order to avoid any disruption of rights. To this end, users are invited to contact the Solidarity and Families delegation by telephone on the usual number +1-590-590-29 13 10.

Or to approach the Maison des Solidarités et des Familles (MSF) closest to their home:

– MSF de Concordia, 10 rue Mont Carmel: +1-590 590 87 93 22 (opening hours 8:00 am-3:00 pm)

– MSF de Quartier d’Orléans, 11 rue de Coralita: +590-690 77 28 45 (8:00am-3:00pm)

The Maisons France Services of Quartier d’Orléans and Sandy Ground are also open to the public from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday.

A mailbox is available to the public on each site in order to deposit any application for assistance or mail to the instructing services.

These works are intended to improve the reception of the public, the Community wishes to apologize to users for the inconvenience caused.

