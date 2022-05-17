Reckless driver involved in a collision on Arlet Peters Road | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: Personnel from the KPSM Police Traffic Department are currently investigating an accident that took place on Arlet Peters Road on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at approximately 3:30 p.m. (Old Cake House Road).

Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of a cream-colored Kia Picanto was traveling downhill at excessive speed heading toward Cole Bay. The driver was also in the process of overtaking several vehicles during which he lost control and ended up in the bushes.

With assistance from the fire department, the driver was extricated from his vehicle. Ambulance personnel administered first aid and transported the victim to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The driver had injuries to his chest and face, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

This investigation is ongoing.

The post Reckless driver involved in a collision on Arlet Peters Road appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/05/17/300-attend-ministry-vromi-finance-job-mixer/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/05/17/reckless-driver-involved-in-a-collision-on-arlet-peters-road/