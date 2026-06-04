Record Sargassum bloom rolling up on Caribbean beaches, 2026 could be historic | The Peoples Tribune

CARIBBEAN REGION–Record levels of sargassum seaweed are moving across the Atlantic and into the Caribbean, raising concerns for beaches, coastal communities, tourism areas and public health across the region.

According to the latest sargassum outlook cited by AccuWeather and the University of South Florida’s Optical Oceanography Laboratory, an estimated 28.9 million metric tons of sargassum was recorded across the Atlantic at the end of May. The largest concentration was located east of the Leeward Islands, with significant coverage also observed between Puerto Rico and South America.

Scientists have indicated that 2026 is likely to be another major sargassum year, with the possibility of record levels. The Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean and the eastern Atlantic all recorded historic May totals, while conditions continue to evolve based on ocean currents and wind patterns.

As of June 1, the latest Sargassum Inundation Risk was listed as high for most Caribbean islands, as well as parts of Texas, Louisiana, the Florida Panhandle and South Florida. Significant beaching events have already been reported in areas such as Playa del Carmen, Mexico and Boca Raton, Florida.

While sargassum plays an important ecological role in the open ocean by providing floating habitat for fish, turtles, birds and other marine life, it becomes a major challenge when large amounts wash ashore. Once it begins to rot, sargassum releases hydrogen sulfide gas, which produces a strong odor and can irritate the eyes, nose and throat. The seaweed may also contain jellyfish or sea lice, which can cause skin irritation.

The growing sargassum problem presents serious challenges for Caribbean islands, where beaches are central to the tourism economy, public recreation, fisheries and coastal livelihoods. Large accumulations can affect beach access, create unpleasant conditions for residents and visitors, and place additional pressure on government clean-up operations.

In some destinations, sargassum removal has become a major annual expense. AccuWeather reported that in Miami, seaweed removal accounts for approximately $9 million of an $11 million annual beach maintenance budget, highlighting the financial burden that coastal communities may face as blooms become larger and more frequent.

Authorities, tourism stakeholders and coastal managers throughout the Caribbean are being urged to monitor conditions closely, prepare response plans, and provide timely information to the public as the 2026 sargassum season develops.

The extent of local impact will depend heavily on currents, wind direction and shoreline conditions. However, with unusually high volumes already present in the Atlantic, Caribbean communities are being advised to remain alert for possible increases in beaching events in the weeks and months ahead.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/record-sargassum-bloom-rolling-up-on-caribbean-beaches-2026-could-be-historic