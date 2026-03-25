Regional conservation program launched to restore key ecosystems across Dutch Caribbean islands | The Peoples Tribune

KRALENDIJK, Bonaire–A new regional conservation initiative is being rolled out to help protect and restore some of the most critical ecosystems across the six Dutch Caribbean islands. The program is designed to improve cooperation among island-based nature groups and provide funding for projects that support long-term environmental recovery.

The initiative is being coordinated by the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA), which connects conservation organizations on Bonaire, Curaçao, Aruba, St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius. By bringing efforts together, the alliance aims to help local groups share expertise, combine resources, and tackle common environmental challenges more effectively.

According to DCNA representative Iris Holtkuile, many organizations across the islands are already involved in conservation and restoration work, but often operate with limited staff and funding. She said the new program offers a way to strengthen collaboration so groups do not have to work in isolation and can make greater progress together.

Called theConservation and Restoration of Key Habitats Programme, the initiative targets five major ecosystems: mangroves, coral reefs, seagrass beds, tropical forests, and wet forests. Holtkuile said the program stands out because it takes a regional approach, looking at conservation needs across all six islands rather than addressing them one by one.

The program is also built with a long-term vision, with goals extending to the year 2100. That timeline reflects the reality that ecosystem recovery is a slow process and meaningful restoration requires sustained effort over decades.

As part of the first funding round, local conservation groups can now apply for grants to support projects linked to habitat restoration. About €1.2 million has been set aside in total, with up to €165,000 available per project. Interested organizations must first submit an expression of interest, after which proposals will be reviewed by an independent panel.

Projects are expected to show how they address major threats facing island ecosystems. The first call for proposals is focused specifically on climate change and the impact of roaming livestock.

Holtkuile noted that free-roaming animals such as goats and donkeys are causing serious damage to vegetation on the islands by eating young plants before they can mature. This weakens the natural recovery process and can lead to wider environmental problems, including erosion and reduced water absorption in the soil. Over time, that can make it harder for ecosystems to support plant and animal life.

DCNA says restoring nature is about more than preserving biodiversity. Healthy ecosystems also play an important role in protecting communities. Coral reefs, for example, help shield coastlines by acting as natural barriers against wave action and storm surge.

The organization believes environmental protection and the well-being of residents are closely linked. Without sustained restoration, the islands themselves could face growing challenges in the future.

DCNA says many of the environmental threats are shared across all six islands, including climate change, invasive species such as lionfish, pollution, and coastal development. Because ecosystems and wildlife do not stop at national or island boundaries, the alliance sees regional cooperation as essential to finding stronger and more lasting solutions.

The first projects to receive support under the program are expected to be chosen in September 2026.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/regional-conservation-program-launched-to-restore-key-ecosystems-across-dutch-caribbean-islands