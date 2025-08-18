Register now for the House of Representatives elections on October 29 2025

PHILIPSBURG – To be eligible to vote in the upcoming House of Representatives elections in Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten, you can register now until September 17, 2025. The Representation of the Netherlands will serve as a postal voting station from October 22nd to 29th. You can cast your vote there starting October 22nd, provided you have registered in time.

Voting in Aruba, Curaçao, or Sint Maarten – how does it work?

The Representation of the Netherlands in the three countries will serve as a postal voting station. The office will be temporarily set up as a polling station, with all privacy and security regulations in place. This is where the votes will be collected, checked, counted, and then published.

Lived in the Netherlands for at least 10 years? You can vote!

Who is eligible to vote as a voter outside the Netherlands? Anyone who has lived in the Netherlands for at least 10 years can register to vote for members of the House of Representatives. European Dutch citizens who have (recently) moved to Aruba, Curaçao, or Sint Maarten must also register to vote from abroad.

Dutch public service personnel

Dutch public service personnel working locally are also eligible to vote. In addition, spouses, partners, parents, or guardians living at the same address can also register.

Register until September 17

Registration is open until September 17, 2025, via the Registration page for residents of Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten. Complete the form, upload the required documents, and you will receive an email confirmation of your registration. If you have already registered to vote in previous elections, please follow the instructions you receive by email from the Polling Station in The Hague.

Collecting a Postal Voting Certificate

Voters registered outside the Netherlands will receive a postal voting certificate to vote by mail from the Representation of the Netherlands. You can collect your postal voting certificate, an orange return envelope, and a white ballot envelope from the Representation of the Netherlands before election day. This is expected to be possible starting October 1st. The postal voting certificate can also be collected when the voter comes to vote.

Voting between October 22nd and 29th, 2025

Postal voting certificates can be collected from the Representation of the Netherlands starting October 1st. From then on, you can vote by mail. It is easier to visit the Representation of the Netherlands in person to vote from October 22nd to 29th, or you can authorize someone to vote on your behalf in advance. All the rules can be found at www.stemmenvanuithetbuitenland.nl.

Source: Press Release