Registration and deletion procedures | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Collectivité de Saint-Martin would like to clarify the procedures for registering on the electoral roll and the legislation concerning the removal of voters.

Since the introduction of the single electoral register (REU) throughout France, it is no longer possible for a voter to be registered on several electoral rolls at the same time. This single directory allows for the continuous updating of the electoral lists at the initiative of either the municipalities (and communities) that register and remove voters, or the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) on the basis of information transmitted by various administrations (justice, interior, foreign affairs, etc.).

Since the 2019 European elections, INSEE reports double registrations to the Collectivité and sends a letter to the persons concerned to inform them of the risk of deregistration and the urgent need to regularize their situation. The Collectivité, when it has their telephone number or e-mail address, contacts these people to invite them to regularize their situation as soon as possible. When the person does not come forward despite the reminder letters, he or she is automatically removed from the electoral list. People are also struck off when they register on another list or when they have taken their census in another department.

Several people have therefore noticed that they have been struck off during this 2022 territorial election. The objective of the Collectivité is of course to help them to proceed to their re-registration on the list of Saint-Martin, and this as soon as possible.

In order to be able to vote next Sunday, March 27, the persons concerned are invited to go quickly to the Elections Department, with their identity card, in order to withdraw a certificate of omission and to take the necessary steps before the 2nd round of the elections.

To check your registration, simply go to www.service-public.fr or contact the Saint-Martin Elections Office – Reception of the public from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – rue de Hollande Old building Evelyna Halley (bus station) in Marigot – Tel: 0590 29 59 20.

To make sure that you receive your electoral mail and documents before each election, each citizen registered on the electoral list must check the postal address of registration attached to his name. People who have been registered for several years must be extra vigilant and check their situation to avoid any irregularity on election day.

