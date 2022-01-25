Registration opens for the 2022/2023 school year | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Collectivité de Saint-Martin informs parents of students of the opening of enrollment for the school year 2022-2023, according to the following modalities:

1- Registration for kindergarten classes, all sectors combined

Registration is open from January 24 to February 18, 2022

– Children born in 2019 – 2018 – 2017: Petite Section (PS), Moyenne Section (MS) and Grande Section(GS) – not enrolled in school.

– Children born in 2020: Très Petite Section (TPS) – on a waiting list. Requests will be studied on a case-by-case basis and granted within the limits of available places according to predefined criteria.

2- Registration for the Cours Préparatoire (CP), all sectors combined

Parents of children enrolled in the first year of primary school will collect the information form from the school as of March 1st, 2022. The completed form will be deposited at the School Affairs Department until March 31st, 2022.

3- Request for transfer or new registrations, all levels combined

– Registration is open from June 27 to July 6, 2022: transfer requests will be studied on a case-by-case basis and granted within the limits of available places.

– Kindergarten or elementary classes (sibling reconciliation, home reconciliation, new arrivals, private schooling or schooling outside the territory)

List of documents to be provided for each child and for any registration or transfer:

The enrollment request will only be accepted if the file is complete.

Documents concerning the child:

– Photocopy of the family record book or a birth certificate

– Photocopy of the vaccinations on the health record

– Medical certificate of aptitude for life in a school environment (only for kindergarten children not attending school).

Documents concerning the legal representatives:

– Parents’ identification

– Two copies of proof of address in the name of the legal guardians, dated less than 3 months: water, electricity, telephone or address certificate.

– Notice of tax or non-taxation in 2020

– Photocopy of the judgment for the exercise of parental authority (in case of separation, divorce) and the identity card of the ascendants or the persons legally responsible.

Request for transfer or new registration (children already enrolled):

– Cancellation certificate (in case of change of public or private school)

Registration certificates are to be picked up from June 15, 2022 for kindergartens and June 28, 2022 for elementary schools.

School registration for the year 2022-2023 can be done online as follows:

The registration form is available on the website of the Collectivité de Saint-Martin. Once downloaded and duly completed, the registration form must be sent to the School Affairs Department at the following address: inscriptionscolaire@com-saint-martin.fr

You can also drop off your registration form in the mailbox provided for this purpose, located at the School Affairs Department, Seaside Annex, rue de la Liberté in Marigot.

For more information, please contact the department at 0590.29.59.23

The School Affairs Department welcomes the public from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

