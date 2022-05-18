Reminder: Taxpayers have until May 31, 2022 to fulfill their tax obligations | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The tax return campaign for income received in 2021 will end in a few days. In accordance with the provisions of Article 175 of the CGI of St. Martin, the deadline for filing income tax returns is May 31, 2022.

The local authority therefore invites you to complete your 2021 income tax return and return it to the Tax Unit of the Public Finance Center (CFP) of St. Martin before this date.

Returns can be filed:

– By mail to 16, Rue Jean-Jacques Fayel – BP 1084 – 97061 Saint-Martin Cedex.

– By deposit in the mailbox located at the entrance of the Tax Center.

If you have not received your declaration, you can get it:

– On the dedicated website: https://www.impots-saint-martin.fr. On this site, you will also find all the information and forms related to the tax return campaign.

– In the Maisons France Services (MFS) located in Quartier d’Orléans and Sandy Ground during regular opening hours.

For any question, taxpayers can :

– Contact the Pôle fiscal:

– By email: cfip.sxm-pole.fiscal@dgfip.finances.gouv.fr

– By phone: 0590 29 25 71 or 0590 87 71 75

– Via the website

The Tax Center is open every day from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, until May 31st.

– Go to the Maisons France Services (MFS) where CFP agents are on duty:

– Every Tuesday in May, at the MFS in Quartier d’Orléans from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm

– Every Friday in May from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the MFS in Sandy Ground

We thank you in advance for being a citizen and for fulfilling your tax obligations before May 31, 2022.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/05/18/reminder-taxpayers-have-until-may-31-2022-to-fulfill-their-tax-obligations/

