Reminder to check if you are registered to vote | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Legislative elections will be held on Saturday 11 and 18 June, 2022 on French St. Martin. Eligible voters are requested to check to see if they are registered to vote.

Closing date for registration is May 4th, 2022. Online registration ends on May 6th, 2022.

Elections Department: Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm

(Behind the bus station / Marigot)

Phone: +590 590 295920

Email: servicedeselections@com-saint-martin.fr

Website: www.service-public.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/05/02/reminder-to-check-if-you-are-registered-to-vote/

