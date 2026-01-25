Renovation Begins at Former Breedeweg Road School Building | The Peoples Tribune

STATIA–Island Commissioner Reuben Merkman, who holds the portfolio for housing, and Housing Director Jaquil Pandt conducted an official site visit today at the former school building on Breedeweg. The visit marked the start of a major renovation project being carried out by Raincoat Construction to transform the fire damaged historic structure into residential housing. The Government has entrusted the Statia Housing Foundation with overseeing the execution of the project as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen housing delivery on the island.

The building, which has remained vacant since a fire several years ago, is now being fully repurposed. Once completed, the historic structure will be converted into four modern, one-bedroom apartments. The renovation will preserve the building’s original wooden exterior and historic character.

This initiative forms part of the government’s broader goal to increase quality and quantity of housing options.

During the site visit, Commissioner Merkman and Director Pandt met with the Raincoat Construction team to review the work plan and current progress. Contractors have already begun the initial phase of the project, with a focus on repairing fire-damaged structural elements before proceeding to interior construction.

“This is a major win for our community,” said Commissioner Merkman. “We are taking a site that was once a loss and turning it back into homes for four individuals or couples. It is about progress and preservation.”

Director Pandt added that the project is being managed with efficiency in mind. “Our department is working closely with the Statia Housing Foundation and Raincoat Construction to ensure these units meet modern living standards. We are turning a challenge into an opportunity for our residents.”

Raincoat Construction confirmed that the project is on schedule. The renovation is expected to be completed by the end of this year, providing new housing in time for the holiday season.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/renovation-begins-at-former-breedeweg-road-school-building