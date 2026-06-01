Repairs to begin at school gyms, sports facilities and district courts under ERP1 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The National Recovery Program Bureau, NRPB, informs the public that the contractor under the Emergency Recovery Project I, ERP1, will begin taking site possession at school gyms, public sports facilities and district courts across St. Maarten starting in June 2026.

The site possession and mobilization activities are in preparation for upcoming repair works aimed at improving spaces used by students, athletes and the wider community.

Windward Roads is scheduled to begin mobilization activities in June at the Simpson Bay, Cole Bay and Cay Bay district courts. These will be followed by activities at Sundial School, the Milton Peter’s College old gym site, Sister Magda School, the St. Maarten Academy school gym, the Rupert Maynard Community Youth Center, St. Maarten Academy PSVE, Methodist Agogic Center, the Browlia F. Maillard Campus, Sister Regina School, Helmich Snijders Hillside Christian School, Seventh Day Adventist School in Cole Bay, the MPC new gym site and the South Reward sports facility.

These activities will support contractor mobilization, site preparation and planning ahead of the repair works. At some locations, activities may be staggered to help maintain access and reduce disruption to schools, residents and facility users where possible.

The planned repair works and their duration will vary by location, depending on site conditions and the needs of each facility. Works may include repairs to indoor gym floors and exterior playing surfaces, roofs, doors and windows, gym outfitting and other structural and safety-related repairs. Some locations may also receive repainting, refreshed court markings, fencing repairs and related improvements.

As contractors begin mobilization and site preparation, residents and facility users may notice temporary work zones, restricted access in some areas, equipment deliveries and adjusted parking arrangements.

To help manage environmental, social, health and safety risks connected to the works, all activities will be carried out in line with ERP1’s Environmental and Social Management Framework, ESMF, and the Contractor’s Environmental and Social Management Plan, CESMP. These include mitigation measures for repair activities, including properly closed off work areas, security measures and signage to support the safety of workers, students, school staff, parents, facility users and the surrounding community.

The contractor will also implement measures to manage dust, collect and dispose of waste from worksites, and coordinate traffic and access arrangements where required. Worksites will be maintained in a clean and organized condition and cleared of debris upon completion of works. Community members will be informed in advance of planned activities that may result in temporary inconvenience in their neighborhood.

In the district of St. Peter’s, temporary access adjustments will be introduced along Cupper Drive to facilitate contractor mobilization and site preparation related to repairs at Sister Magda School and St. Maarten Academy. Vehicles will not be permitted to park in the area behind Sister Magda School, in order to help maintain access for residents in the lower section of Cupper Drive. Contractor work areas will be established at the rear of both Sister Magda School and the St. Maarten Academy gym.

Members of the public are asked to adhere to signage and temporary restrictions in and around work areas.

Residents are encouraged to participate in upcoming stakeholder engagement sessions for updates and feedback. The public may also stay informed by visiting the ERP1 project webpage atwww.nrpbsxm.org/erp1, following Facebook@sxmnationalrecovery, or joining the NRPB WhatsApp channel attinyurl.com/23fry6mu.

Feedback, questions and queries may be sent by email toerp1@nrpbsxm.orgor directed to the project’s stakeholder engagement coordinator. Members of the public with complaints may visitwww.nrpbsxm.org/complaints.

The works are being implemented by the NRPB on behalf of the Government of St. Maarten under ERP1 and are funded through the St. Maarten Trust Fund, financed by the Government of the Netherlands and administered by the World Bank.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/repairs-to-begin-at-school-gyms-sports-facilities-and-district-courts-under-erp1