Replacement of the sewage network on Yellow Tail Street in Sandy Ground | FAXINFO

SANDY GROUND: The wastewater network located on Yellow Tail Street in Sandy Ground is experiencing frequent spillage problems causing a nuisance to users and residents. The network and the existing pumping station are obsolete and generate infiltrations of parasitic clear water during rainy events.

The Etablissement des Eaux et de l’Assainissement de Saint-Martin (EEASM) is undertaking the renewal of this network and the pumping stations to provide permanent solutions for the collection of wastewater in the Sandy Gsxmround district.

The first phase of work began on Monday, February 21, and will last until mid-March. During this period, a portion of Yellow Tail Street will be closed to traffic and a detour will be set up in the adjacent streets. The EEASM thanks the residents for their understanding.

The second phase of work will take place during the summer of 2022.

This operation of rehabilitation of the sewerage system in Sandy Ground is financed by the European Union within the framework of the ERDF.

