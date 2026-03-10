Republic Bank once again St. Maarten Carnival’s official banking partner | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Republic Bank St. Maarten is once again on board as the official banking partner of St. Maarten Carnival, continuing a partnership with the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) that has lasted for almost 30 years.

SCDF President Edwardo Radjouki on Monday presented Republic Bank officials with the official Carnival Schedule of Events and SCDF uniform shirts, both of which were sponsored by the bank. The items were presented to General Managing Director of Republic Bank Sterl Lyons and Judith Bain, Manager Business Support, as a symbol of the longstanding and valued relationship between Republic Bank and the foundation.

Radjouki said Republic Bank’s support over the years has remained consistent and meaningful, noting that under Lyons’ leadership the bank has steadily expanded its involvement in Carnival through a stronger presence and increased financial commitments that help enhance the Carnival product for the benefit of the wider community.

“It's always good to know that there is a committed corporate partner in your corner,” Radjouki said. “Republic does many things for Carnival and we are forever grateful for the bank’s steadfast support. We thank Sterl, Judith and their entire team for being Carnival lovers.”

One of the major additions to Republic Bank’s Carnival support in recent years is the annual Republic Bank Carnival Kick-Off Block Party, which has grown into a popular pre-Carnival tradition.

Control Band and Skillful Band are set to help ignite the Carnival spirit as the SCDF, in partnership with Republic Bank, presents the Carnival Kick-Off Block Party on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Republic Bank parking lot in Philipsburg.

Billed as “A Lil Fettin Warm-Up,” the event offers revelers an early taste of the energy, music, and atmosphere that define the Carnival season. The block party will run from 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. and will also feature Mixmaster Pauly, with food and drinks on sale throughout the evening.

The pre-Carnival event serves as an official warm-up to the weeks of activities ahead as the island builds momentum toward the opening of Carnival Village on April 10 and the start of the 2026 Carnival festivities.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/republic-bank-once-again-st-maarten-carnivals-official-banking-partner