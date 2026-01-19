Reservations open for phase one of new luxury development at Port de Plaisance | The Peoples Tribune

COLE BAY–Phase One reservations are now open for a new residential development at Port de Plaisance in Cole Bay, offering buyers an early, pre-construction opportunity in a marina-front setting.

The project is planned as a collection of 135 residences designed to support different lifestyle needs and investment strategies. The portfolio includes studio apartments, one-bedroom layouts for couples seeking a vacation home, two-bedroom residences for families, and a limited number of three-bedroom penthouses with expansive layouts and premium finishes.

Studios are expected to start at US $243,000, creating an entry point into Port de Plaisance at a time when new inventory in the area remains limited.

Amenities planned for the development include a state-of-the-art sports complex, an exclusive spa and pool, gourmet dining, a world-class casino, and a full-service marina just steps away. Project representatives say the mix is intended to support a five-star experience for residents, tenants, and guests, while also strengthening rental appeal and long-term value.

With Phase One now open, reservations are being presented as limited, aimed at buyers looking to secure early access to a location where similar opportunities are unlikely to be replicated.

For reservations and investment inquiries, contact 4U Real Estate regarding Phase One opportunities at Port de Plaisance in Cole Bay, St. Maarten.

About 4U Real Estate Agency

Founded in 2021 by Jules Rimbaud in St. Maarten, 4U Real Estate has grown into an active player in the island’s real estate sector, with a focus on client service supported by industry experience. The agency specializes in real estate development and has completed multiple projects, including luxury properties with lagoon views, designed with modern amenities and high-end finishes.

Beyond development, 4U Real Estate provides condominium management and rental services, supporting property owners with day-to-day administration, common area oversight, maintenance coordination, and the organization of general meetings, with an emphasis on efficient and transparent management.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/reservations-open-for-phase-one-of-new-luxury-development-at-port-de-plaisance