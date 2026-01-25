Responsibility stressed as SAM re-elects Meyers and Nicholas at first congress | The Peoples Tribune

CAY HILL–MP Franklin Meyers and Cecil Nicholas were re-elected by acclamation as leader and deputy leader, respectively, of the Soualiga Action Movement (SAM) during the party’s first congress on Sunday, January 25, 2026. Meyers told those gathered that SAM “has a responsibility to do what is right for St. Maarten,” and said that while the party had made history with its first congress, it must now work to elevate SAM in St. Maarten politics on the party’s principled foundation.

The party also elected a new board: Steven Constance, Paul Lloyd, Leonidas Friday, Lucrecia Lake, and Sjaoel Richardson. Board positions will be assigned at a later date. “We have a responsibility to do what is right for St. Maarten. If we are good to St. Maarten, St. Maarten will be good to us,” Meyers said. He added that the party and its members must be visible in the community and work tirelessly through community-centered initiatives.

The congress drew familiar faces, supporters, and curious onlookers. The program included the honoring of community members (see related story), a significant donation to persons with disabilities (see related story), and an update from Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling, who was appointed by SAM as part of the current governing coalition.

"We have a responsibility, not only for governing and for those of us in government, but as citizens as well, to do what is right for St. Maarten,” Meyers said. Referencing what he described as “troubled and turbulent times” globally, he said hate has become “the order of the day” in many places, and added that SAM intends to promote “another four-letter word opposite of hate, and that’s love, in St. Maarten,” saying it is only through love that “you can soften the hearts of man.”

Echoing a message raised by the Minister of Justice, Meyers said, “A safe place to live is a safe place to visit,” and stressed that making St. Maarten a safe place to live must start at home. He said every citizen has a responsibility to protect the country’s viability, noting that if St. Maarten does not do well, “none of us does well.”

