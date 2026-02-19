Reward residents can’t access homes, cite lack of communication, rude contractor | The Peoples Tribune

REWARD–Residents of Reward are voicing strong concerns about ongoing infrastructure trenching works in their district, citing what they describe as inconsiderate conduct, poor communication, and disruptions that are affecting daily life.

Residents report that access to homes has been repeatedly hindered when workers block driveways and entire roads without warning or accommodation, leaving residents unable to enter or exit their properties. Several residents also stated that when they asked workers to identify who they are working for, the responses were dismissive, and no clear contractor identification has been visible on site.

Residents further allege that they contacted NV GEBE seeking clarity and improved arrangements for access, but were met with responses they described as unhelpful, including comments such as, “What do you want us to do?” Residents say there is no signage in the area to guide the public, and that water service has been interrupted at various times during the day without prior notice.

"Everybody understand work has to be done. But don't be rude and direspectful when doing the work. Also make sure that people can reach their homes. Not drive all the way around to the other end and park down the road and then walk to get home. Many people here are elderly. These are ccommon sense things how is this not in the planning? Where are the signs and the common courtesy of just letting people know what is going on?"

At the time of reporting, it remains unclear which entity is executing the trenching works in South Reward. It should be noted that GEBE is also executing parallel work in districts.

The People’s Tribune contacted the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) to clarify whether the work forms part of Phase 2 of the underground cabling and waterline installation under Emergency Recovery Project 1 (ERP1), implemented by NRPB in collaboration with NV GEBE. The ERP1 initiative is intended to improve St. Maarten’s core infrastructure by placing critical utility lines underground to reduce outages and strengthen disaster resilience.

NRPB indicated that it would consult the management team and address the situation if necessary.

NRPB and NV GEBE previously issued a list of roads expected to be affected by the works on January 19. Residents note, however, that roads in South Reward were not included in that published list.

Residents are calling for immediate improvements in communication and coordination, including clear signage, advance notice of any planned service interruptions, and practical arrangements to ensure continued access to homes while the works are ongoing.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/reward-residents-cant-access-homes-cite-lack-of-communication-rude-contractor