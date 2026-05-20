Reza McSood Amjad appointed Chairman of NAGICO Dutch Caribbean | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY—NAGICO Dutch Caribbean B.V., the holding company of several of the insurance operating entities within the NAGICO Group, has announced the appointment of Mr. Reza Mc Sood Amjad as its new Chairman, ushering in a new phase of strategic stewardship and governance for the regional insurance group.

Mr. Reza Amjad is no stranger to the NAGICO Insurance Group, having served previously as its director and working alongside a leadership team that has helped shape the company into one of the Caribbean’s most recognized and trusted insurance providers. He succeeds in the role following the longstanding chairmanship of his father, continuing a legacy of stewardship and vision.

A graduate of St. John’s University in New York with a degree in Communications, Mr. Reza Amjad combines academic grounding with extensive entrepreneurial and business experience. He was a founding member of the Motorworld Group of Companies, which has grown into one of the largest automobile distribution companies in the Caribbean. In addition, he is the owner and CEO of the SIXT Car Rental franchise in St. Maarten, further demonstrating his breadth of business leadership across industries.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mr. Reza Amjad is widely known for his generous spirit and strong family values.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Reza Amjad expressed pride in his St. Maarten and Caribbean roots and a deep commitment to the region. He shared his vision of enhancing NAGICO’s strong foundation, with a focus on innovation, resilience and customer trust. He aims to further strengthen the company’s position, together with his fellow directors and the management team, as one of the largest and most respected insurers in the Caribbean and to expand its reputation beyond its existing footprint.

Leadership Continuity and Governance

NAGICO Insurances further confirmed the continued leadership roles of Mr. Imran Mc Sood Amjad as Chairman of NAGICO Holdings Limited, Mr. Marlon Matser as Chairman of the Group’s key operating companies, and Ms. Kyria Ali as Group Chief Executive Officer, reflecting NAGICO Insurances’ commitment to strong governance and strategic continuity.

Mr. Imran Mc Sood Amjad commented: “I am proud to see the next generation step into this important role. Reza’s experience, values, parental example, guidance and commitment to the region give me great confidence in the continued success of NAGICO for decades to come.”

Mr. Marlon Matser added: “We look forward to working closely with Reza in his new capacity. His perspective and energy will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our operations and deliver for our customers, staff, agents and brokers.”

Ms. Kyria Ali stated: “This appointment reflects both continuity and progress. We are excited to collaborate with Mr. Reza Amjad as we build on NAGICO’s strong foundation and pursue new opportunities for growth and making meaningful impact.”

With a strong, bolstered and aligned supervisory and management team in place, the NAGICO Insurances Group is well-positioned to continue its trajectory of growth while upholding the trust, values and caring reputation that have defined it for decades.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/reza-mcsood-amjad-appointed-chairman-of-nagico-dutch-caribbean