RISE Foundation and St. Maarten Timeshare Association Improve Access to Drinking Water at Local Schools | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–RISE Foundation, in collaboration with the St. Maarten Timeshare Association (SMTA), has delivered 14 water coolers and 42 large water bottles to support students at Leonald Conner School, Oranje School, and RISE Foundation’s youth education programs.

With the support of volunteers, the RISE Foundation team coordinated the loading and delivery of the equipment. The donation supports students’ well-being, comfort, and focus throughout the school day, and is expected to benefit more than 300 students.

Of the 14 water coolers donated, 10 were delivered to Leonald Conner School, 3 to Oranje School, and 1 to RISE Foundation’s Youth Education Program, where it will support students participating in GED classes.

The water coolers were funded through SMTA’s Dollar-a-Day Fund, which is supported by voluntary guest contributions at member resorts.

“Many of our member resorts collect a voluntary contribution of one dollar per day by adding it to guests’ invoices,” said Jelle Hamstra, President of the St. Maarten Timeshare Association. “Most guests are happy to contribute, knowing these funds are used to support staff education, youth initiatives, and community development.”

Leonald Conner School, which received water coolers for the majority of its classes, welcomed the donation after years of limited access to drinking water across the school grounds.

“For quite a few years we have been asking around for water coolers, and sometimes it’s good to wait,” said Alice Samuel-Grigoria, Principal of Leonald Conner School. “Our students will be very happy and make good use of them, and we are going to take very good care of them.”

Teachers at the school noted that the donation will have a lasting effect on students’ daily routines and learning environment.

“This donation will have a lasting impact on our students, helping them stay healthy, hydrated, and ready to learn each day,” said Tr. Judith Anderson-Woods.

At Oranje School, where water coolers were placed in key locations around the school grounds, leadership emphasized the importance of hydration in supporting children throughout the school day.

“We would like to thank the RISE Foundation for the generous donation of the three water coolers and several bottles of water. It is very important for the children to drink water on a daily basis,” said Mrs. Minerva Marlin-Cooper, Principal of Oranje School.

RISE Foundation noted that access to drinking water is a basic part of a supportive learning environment.

“Growing up, water was freely accessible in schools,” a representative of RISE Foundation said. “We wanted to help restore that sense of normalcy, where students can focus on learning without worrying about access to something so essential.”

The foundation also thanked Home N U for providing discounted pricing on the water coolers, allowing the contribution from SMTA to reach more classrooms and students.

For more information, contact RISE Foundation at team@risesxm.org

or call +1-721-584-7473 or +1-721-523-8421.

RISE Foundation is a Sint Maarten-based nonprofit focused on youth development, education, and community support initiatives that empower individuals and strengthen families.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/rise-foundation-and-st-maarten-timeshare-association-improve-access-to-drinking-water-at-local-schools