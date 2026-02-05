RISE Foundation Introduces the Elevate Youth & Family Program | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–RISE Foundation has officially introduced the Elevate Youth & Family Program, a one-year holistic development initiative designed to provide wraparound support for young people and their families as they navigate the transition into adulthood.

Launched in September 2025 and currently in active implementation, the Elevate Youth & Family Program brings together structured support systems that extend beyond education alone. The program engages youth who benefit from consistent guidance, structure, and encouragement while developing practical skills, confidence, and personal responsibility. Participants are connected to the program through schools, community partners, and justice-related organizations and services, and are supported through an approach that emphasizes potential, resilience, and long-term growth.

The Elevate Youth & Family Program is a one-year holistic initiative made up of several interconnected components. Participants receive partial scholarships to attend educational programs such as the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) or work toward obtaining their General Educational Development (GED), take part in life skills and work-readiness workshops, engage in volunteering opportunities within their communities, and are matched with a mentor for guidance and encouragement. The program also includes a family component, where families receive support through engagement sessions, assistance from a social worker, and guidance from a trained mediator, with the goal of strengthening the family unit alongside the development of the youth.

“Being part of the Elevate Program means a lot to me because it can help me grow,” shared Jeananena Joseph (17). “I’m studying cooking because I want to become a professional chef, but I also want to have my own business one day, which is why learning about things like entrepreneurship, budgeting, and financial literacy is important to me. I’ve also enjoyed the workshops and volunteering because they help us build confidence and give back. When I think about my future, the change I want to create is to be braver and more confident in myself.”

Throughout the program year, participants take part in approximately 20 workshops focused on communication, responsibility, financial literacy, employability skills, personal development, and overall well-being, with entrepreneurship sessions and additional topics scheduled for later in the program. These workshops are designed to provide practical tools youth can apply in everyday life, while encouraging reflection, accountability, and growth.

“Early engagement has shown that young people benefit from both support and clear expectations,” said Josiah Lamothe, Program Manager. “By setting expectations early and reinforcing them throughout the program, Elevate helps participants stay focused, accountable, and connected to the goals they set when they joined.”

In addition to workshops, participants are involved in structured, scheduled volunteering activities within their communities. Alongside these activities, participants are also encouraged to develop and carry out their own community projects, allowing them to apply what they are learning while building initiative, responsibility, teamwork, and a sense of contribution.

Community collaboration plays a central role in the Elevate Youth & Family Program. Local professionals and community members contribute their time and expertise by facilitating workshops, supporting family sessions, and assisting with volunteering initiatives. The program also relies on community involvement to build a strong network of volunteer mentors who provide guidance, encouragement, and positive role modeling for participants.

“Elevate exists because young people don’t grow in isolation,” shared Chiaira Bowers, Program Manager. “As young people transition into adulthood, they need education, practical tools, encouragement, and a strong support network around them. Elevate combines opportunity with responsibility, helping participants apply what they learn and stay focused on their goals. We see Elevate as a springboard where young people can learn, explore, build confidence, and begin creating opportunities for themselves as they continue to grow.”

As the program moves into its second half, RISE Foundation will continue delivering workshops and volunteering activities alongside educational classes, strengthen the family support component, and launch the recruitment, training, and matching of volunteer mentors to further support participants throughout the remainder of the program year.

Businesses, organizations, and community members, interested in supporting or collaborating with the Elevate Youth & Family Program, including serving as volunteer mentors, are encouraged to contact RISE Foundation at team@risesxm.org, by phone at +1 (721) 584-7473 or +1 (721) 523-8421, or by following the foundation on Facebook (risesxm) and Instagram (rise.sxm).

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/rise-foundation-introduces-the-elevate-youth-family-program