Risk prevention workshop this Friday in Quartier d’Orléans | FAXINFO

In order to address the issues of protection in the event of a hurricane phenomenon, the association of Compagnons Bâtisseurs de Saint-Martin is organizing this Friday morning at the Quartier d'Orléans workshop located at number 8 of the Palmeraies residence an animation of the firefighters to better support the population during the peak of the hurricane season. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Compagnons Bâtisseurs team will welcome residents for an introduction to first aid and the behavior to adopt in the event of a hurricane. The workshops will be led by the firefighters of Saint-Martin, free workshops and open to everyone. Protecting yourself is the key. _Vx

Info: 06 90 43 11 11

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/atelier-de-prevention-des-risques-ce-vendredi-a-quartier-dorleans/