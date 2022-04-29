Road closure for Sunday Carnival Grand Parade | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: Sint Maarten Grand Carnival Parade will be taking place this Sunday May 01, 2022 as communicated earlier in the media.

As in previous years the parade starts on the L.B Scott Road and proceeds via L.B Scott Road, Bush Road, over the Prince Bernard Bridge onto the W.J.A. Nisbeth Road, Percy Labega Street, Longwall Road onto Front Street, Emmaplein, W.G Buncamper Road, Freedom Fighters Roundabout and back towards W.J.A. Nisbeth Road.

The public of St. Maarten should be mindful of the road closure times given in the diagram to avoid any unnecessary inconveniences

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/04/29/road-closure-for-sunday-carnival-grand-parade/

