Road Gods Mas Camp hosts successful meet & greet and 2026 Carnival costume open house | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Road Gods Mas proudly hosted a vibrant and successful Meet & Greet this past Friday at the Road Gods Mas Camp, welcoming revelers, supporters, and members of the public for an exclusive open house viewing of our 2026 costume collection.

The highlight of the evening was a special opportunity to meet one of the group's prestigious designers, Mr. Rawle Permanand of Trinidad and Tobago, who brings 13 years of reputable experience in the carnival costume design industry. Guests also had the chance to meet our 2026 Road Gods Carnival Glam Hub Team, that consisted of our Carnival MUA and Photoshoot Concierge dream team: Sué-haily de Palm of Poised Beauty, Miranda Matthew of Inglot St. Maarten, and Elvis Harrigan of Picture This Studio.

Rawle Permanand of Trinidad and Tobago

Guests enjoyed an up-close look at the craftsmanship behind our upcoming collection “Magical Kingdom” and engaged personally with the Road Gods team, making the night both inspiring and memorable.

Attendees mingled over light snacks and glasses of Chandon champagne, graciously provided by our longtime sponsor Caribbean Liquors and Tobacco, now in their 6th year of partnership with Road Gods. We were also proud to welcome Motorworld, joining us for the second year in a row, and TELEM, our third main partner, now supporting us for the third year (second consecutive year).

The Meet & Greet was a tremendous success, welcoming over 150 attendees throughout the evening, and reaffirmed what makes St. Maarten truly unique, our culture, our warmth, and our ability to build genuine personal connections. At Road Gods Mas, our mission goes beyond creating stunning, high-quality costumes. We are committed to delivering exceptional customer service and cultivating lasting relationships with our masqueraders both locally and internationally.

"We extend heartfelt thanks to everyone who stopped by and supported this event."

Mas Camp Hours

• Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM

• Saturday: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

• Sunday: By appointment only

Those interested in joining Road Gods Mas for the upcoming carnival season are encouraged to sign up early, as spots are limited. You don’t want to miss your place in the Kingdom!

For more information, pricing, media content, or volunteer opportunities, visit us on social media:

@RoadGodsMas

Email: contact@roadgodsmas.com

Phone: +1 (721) 553-0353 / +1 (721) 522-7841

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/road-gods-mas-camp-hosts-successful-meet-greet-and-2026-carnival-costume-open-house