Road user safety meeting | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: President Louis Mussington, his first vice-president Alain Richardson and Senator Annick Pétrus, received this afternoon the members of the citizen movement “Road Safety in Saint-Martin”.

President Louis Mussington indicated through an official press release last week, his willingness and that of his executive to take up issues related to the safety of road users.

Several topics were discussed, including the strengthening of controls within the framework of the partnership between the gendarmerie and the territorial police, whose new coordination agreement will be finalized before the end of June.

The work in the field, in particular the sensitization of young people with the help of associations and neighborhood councils, is a major point for the community.

The community already subsidizes associations working on these issues.

The repair of roads and the modernization of public lighting is a priority for the majority. Public contracts are currently being prepared to respond concretely to these issues.

The community wishes to discuss these issues within the CLSPD by relaunching thematic working groups. Awareness-raising through the Family Rights Council, led by the CLSPD, will also be initiated. This mechanism allows us to accompany families and inform them of the rules in force.

The president greeted the quality of the exchanges, a contact will be maintained with all the citizen committees in order to advance hand in hand in the service of the population.

