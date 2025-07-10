Robbers strike Jewelry Owner With Crowbar, Rob Store.

Philipsburg- Sint Maarten, at approximately after 5:00 PM today, the Central Dispatch received a call of an ongoing robbery at Splash Jewelry, located at the Simpson Bay Resort. Three masked suspects, dressed in dark clothing, arrived at the scene in a vehicle, whereby they intentionally slammed the car into the jewelry store’s front door, gaining access to the premises.

During the incident, the store owner was assaulted and struck in the head with a crowbar by one of the perpetrators. Emergency medical services responded promptly to the scene, providing immediate medical care to the injured individual. At this time, the extent of the owner’s injuries remains undisclosed.

The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of jewelry before fleeing the scene. The Sint Maarten Police force is actively investigating the robbery and working to identify the individuals responsible for this violent crime.

KPSM, take this incident very seriously and is doing everything possible to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

We are urging anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist in identifying the suspects is urged to contact the police station or call the anonymous tip line at 9300.

Source: Press Release