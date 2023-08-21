Robbery in Marigot | FAXINFO

This Monday, August 21, 2023 at 11:45 a.m., the “Saraj” business located on rue de la Liberté in Marigot was the victim of an armed robbery.

Several hooded, masked and gloved individuals entered the business to carry out a robbery. According to the police, the criminals were in possession of at least one handgun. The damage caused during this armed robbery has not yet been determined. No arrests were made by the Saint-Martin gendarmerie. The investigation is ongoing. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/braquage-a-marigot/