Rock ‘N Vibes signs production and management deal with Soca star Magicx | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–A New Chapter Begins: Caribbean Talent Meets International Vision. Rock ‘N Vibes, the powerhouse independent label known for breaking Caribbean talent onto the world stage, is thrilled to announce a landmark production and management deal with St. Maarten’s rising soca sensation, MAGICX.

The deal was brokered under the visionary leadership of Bertaux ‘Mr. Rude’ Fleming, a seasoned producer and music executive with over 21 years of success in artist development, international tours, and major label partnerships. Rock ‘N Vibes has a long-standing legacy of nurturing raw Caribbean talent into globally recognized acts, including Ziggi Recado, Maikal X, and collaborations with legends like, Gentleman, Luciano, and Don Corleone.

“MAGICX represents everything Rock ‘N Vibes stands for talent, authenticity, and the drive to take Caribbean music beyond borders,” said Mr. Rude. “This is more than a signing it’s the beginning of something powerful.”

MAGICX, born Nicholas Henrietta, is no stranger to acclaim. With a voice that commands attention and a catalog of soca hits that celebrate Caribbean culture and uplift the soul, he’s been a driving force in St. Maarten’s music scene. From leading the Official Band to multiple "Band of the Year" titles, to winning "Groovy King" at the 2022 “The Groove” competition, MAGICX has consistently proven his star power.

As a key member of the Control Band voted #1 dance band on the island MAGICX has built a reputation for electrifying performances both locally and regionally. His resume includes opening for soca and dancehall giants like Machel Montano, Destra, Spice, and Oswald, with ambitions of headlining global festivals and carnivals.

This new partnership will see MAGICX’s career guided by Rock ‘N Vibes' expert team, with a focus on high-level production, international bookings, brand development, and global distribution. With Rock ‘N Vibes' strategic alliances in Europe and the USA, MAGICX is poised for an unprecedented international breakthrough.

“This is a dream come true. I’ve always believed soca can reach the world, and now with Rock ‘N Vibes behind me, I know it’s possible.” MAGICX

NEW SINGLE COMING SOON Stay tuned for MAGICX’s debut release under Rock ‘N Vibes, set to ignite playlists and dance floors worldwide.

Visit Magicx on Social media: Facebook & Instagram @MAGICxMusicSXM

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/rock-n-vibes-signs-production-and-management-deal-with-soca-star-magicx