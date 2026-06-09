Roggendorf Resigns as GEBE temporary manager | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–NV GEBE Transition Manager Thomas Roggendorf has submitted his conditional resignation, with his final day at the utility company set for June 12, 2026, according to an internal notice issued to staff. Reportedly the CFO and possibly the COO of GEBE will soon follow.

The development comes amid reports that Roggendorf gave government an ultimatum, indicating that if he was not appointed Chief Executive Officer, he would leave the company within 14 days. Similar reports have surfaced regarding the Chief Financial Officer, while the Chief Operations Officer is also said to be taking a firm position in ongoing discussions over the company’s leadership direction.

Official confirmation from the Council of Ministers has not yet been issued. However, sources indicate that government is prepared to allow the executives to depart rather than agree to conditions it is not willing to accept.

According to information received, the Council of Ministers is expected to pursue the appointment of a local temporary manager to guide NV GEBE through the next phase. That appointment would reportedly come with clear instructions focused on stability, continuity, consumer concerns and the company’s operational direction.

In his internal notice to staff, Roggendorf said his resignation was submitted in accordance with the applicable notice period. He stated that he would remain fully engaged in the coming days to support an orderly transition and ensure a proper handover of responsibilities and ongoing matters.

Roggendorf also informed staff that the Supervisory Board of Directors would communicate further in due course regarding next steps, including arrangements for succession and continuity of leadership.

The notice was addressed to all NV GEBE staff and sought to provide clarity on recent developments within the organization and the way forward.

Roggendorf expressed appreciation to employees for their cooperation, professionalism and dedication during his time with the company.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside you,” he stated in the notice.

He also wished NV GEBE continued stability and success moving forward.

The reported management standoff comes at a sensitive time for the utility company, which continues to face public pressure over billing, customer service, disconnections and calls for greater accountability. Government’s next move will likely be closely watched by employees, consumers and the wider public, particularly if a local temporary manager is appointed to restore confidence and provide clearer direction.

Further details are expected once the Council of Ministers or NV GEBE’s Supervisory Board provides an official update.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/roggendorf-resigns-as-gebe-temporary-manager